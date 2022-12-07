America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

“The film documentary is solely Oduataj Productions and Entertainment grant style of celebrating his political successes and honouring him as a philanthropist.

“We will look at his swearing-in as Governor of Osun and his activities within his 100 days in office. These will be chronicled into the film documentary,” he said.

Oduala, who just arrived Nigeria on Wednesday, said while in Nigeria, he would begin editing his two movies, shot in Colorado, USA, Germany and Nigeria.

He gave the names of his movies as “LOVE FROM GERMANY” and DREAMING OF AMERICA”, which he said were fantastic movies, so watch out for their release.

The director, who described his baby programme, Afro Award 2022, as a “huge success”, said plans for the Afro Award 2023 edition have started in earnest and is scheduled to also take place in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduala, the Hollywood and Alumni of Colorado Film School, is breaking new grounds and making history, having successfully made the most outstanding indigenous Nigerian Language Hollywood drama movie (Ilu America), shot in various cities in America.

Ilu America (Land of America), is an African/American movie, screened at various film festival globally, and had its world premiere on Dec 4, 2021, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, where history was made.

He also directed more Hollywood films and Diaspora movies such as LOVING A YOUNGER MAN, GREAT NEWS, GOLD, GUILTY ADVICE, AFEJU (dangerous emotions), LOVE FROM GERMANY and

DREAMING OF AMERICA, amongs others.