Amen Rochas takes charity to physically challenged communities

news

The league of philanthropists in Nigeria has been joined by a vibrant and an unchallengeable youth, who believes in humanity, empowerment and charity.

Amen Amarachi Rochas, the young CEO has proved his commitment to improve the wellbeing of Nigerians, through several reach-out programs.

His Interest in humanity has attracted several awards and recognitions in Nigeria and abroad, which include his recent nomination for the Peace Achievers Award as "Young Humanitarian Icon.

On several occasions, Mr Amen distributed fashion design equipments to beneficiaries of a program which he sponsored.

He recently visited the Leprosy Community in Alheri, Kwali Area Council in FCT, the capital city of Nigeria.

He also impacted the lives of those living with disabilities, through skills acquisition projects, donation of advanced home-use assist equipments that reduces the difficulties created by their disabilities and philanthropic gestures including Sewing machines.

Amen Rochas is an investor, Entrepreneur and a humanitarian, who is doing remarkably well to improve the socioeconomic welfare of the entire Nigeria community.

The great sojourn into his visionary plans for humanity started after he graduated from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas USA.

Amen Amarachi Rochas bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and went on to bag another Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2017.

The great sojourner has promised to keep the fire burning in him, as he continues his quest into salvaging humanity from difficulties.

A number of beneficiaries expressed absolute appreciation to their great helper, Amen Amarachi Okoroacha, for his support and kindhearted gestures to improve the value of their lives.

He concluded the exclusive discussion with the publisher of AlexReports by reinstating his vision, he says "we believe in a world with equal rights and opportunities for physically and non physically challenged persons.