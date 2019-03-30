Amaechi during the inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project on Friday, March 29, 2019, said it would cost Nigeria $36b to $40b to complete the interconnectivity of the country by rail.

“ The ongoing project cannot stop. The directive of the President, Mohammadu Buhari, is to link Nigeria with rail. Like I tell Nigerians we need a little patience because we need up to $36 to $40bn to complete the interconnectivity of Nigeria.

“When we had that kind of money what did we do with it? Those criticising the President should have asked that question. I guess they didn’t know that there was a time when we had the money and we enjoyed it through corruption.

“It is very difficult to meet the challenges we are facing and these challenges can only be resolved by funds’’ he said.

Speaking on the possibility of administrative change in the ministry of transportation due to cabinet reshuffling, Amaechi assured that the Lagos-Ibadan project would not stop even if the ministry gets a new minister.

He said, “It is very clear that the project cannot be stopped because funding comes from China Nexim Bank, and we have finished paying our own counterpart money so why would it be abandoned? “The good thing about all of this is that we have won the election and the same government is trying to finish the project. Even if you change the minister it is still the same government.”

On challenges facing the rail projects, the minister said funding and poor survey major setback.

He said, “I was not impressed with what I saw going by the last inspection. But they are human beings and have assured me that in one week time they will lay the beams on the tracks.

“We are having soil challenges. At the current level, the contractors will need to replace the soil to enable smooth operation. Those challenges are as a result of the poor geological survey. It was discovered that the water level is high. It is not much of obstacle as they just need to replace the soil.’’

While poor survey remains an issue in the Lagos-Ibadan rail project, the minister of transportation attributed funding as a major setback for the Calabar rail project.

He said, “No need to ask of the calabar project, as I am emotionally attached to it. It is unfortunate we have not gotten the money yet to fund the project. The project was awarded under the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure but was supposed to have been passed under former president Olusegun Obasanjo tenure.

“However, for the Lagos — Kano project, we are trying to visit China for renegotiation.”

In December 2018, the Federal Government reportedly issued a deadline to the contractor handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail project to complete the by February 2019.