Ambode visits scene of Lagos tanker explosion

Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosion

Ambode was at the scene to assess the extent of damage the fire caused and also to condole with victims.

  • Published:
Ambode visits scene of Lagos tanker explosion play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode visits scene of the petrol tanker explosion at Berger area of the State

(Twitter)
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has visited the scene of the petrol tanker explosion at Berger, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Over 54 cars were said to have been burnt beyond recognition and nine persons confirmed dead so far.

Ambode was at the scene to assess the extent of damage the fire caused and also to condole with victims.

 

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred after a tanker laden with petrol had a brake failure and hit the median of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway; the busiest expressway and gateway into the nation's commercial capital.

Buhari says tanker fire is "one of the greatest tragedies" recently play

Scene of a petrol tanker fire incident which occurred at Berger area of Lagos on June 28, 2018.

(Twitter)

 

ALSO READ: Car burnt, resident injured in fuel tanker fire in Victoria Island

What followed was a bang and a stream of fire that immediately engulfed four lanes of chaotic traffic.

