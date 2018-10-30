Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ambode: This is what Gov told new Perm Secs

This is what Governor Ambode told new Permanent Secretaries

Here is what Ambode told the new permanent secretaries he just swore in, as his tenure draws to a close.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ambode: This is what Gov told new Perm Secs play Governor Ambode of Lagos charges new permanent secretaries to behave themselves as he prepares to leave office (ThisDay )

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode swore in new Permanent Secretaries on Monday, October 29, 2018 and charged them to ensure effective service delivery to a city of over 22 million people, as his tenure as Lagos Governor draws to a close in a couple of months.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are Dr. Olabisi Taiwo (Ministry of Health), Mr. Olusegun Ajibade (Public Service Office), Mrs. Abiayo Akinsiku (Primary Healthcare Board), Dr. Yusuf Jimoh (Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations), and Mr. Ganiyu Rufai (Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives).

Ambode allegedly plans to defect to Accord Party from APC play Lagos Gov Ambode prepares to leave office (AFP/File)

 

“With this appointment, you have all effectively become the Accounting Officers of your MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies). You have been entrusted with a bigger and more sensitive responsibility which will put to test your leadership and managerial skills”, Ambode said.

Lagos infrastructure and service delivery is suffering

Lagos is experiencing something of an infrastructure crisis at the moment. Roads are crumbling, memorizing where potholes have sprung up has become a daily routine for Lagosians, roads are flooded immediately after the slightest of rainfall, refuse heaps dot door steps and drainage channels and miscreants lurk in dark street corners to rob and scare.

Ambode reminded his crop of new permanent secretaries that the next couple of months won’t be smooth sailing for them all because of the enormous work awaiting them in their offices.

Sanwo-Olu thankful to Ambode, Tinubu, APC after electoral win play Babajide Sanwo-olu is the APC governorship candidate for Lagos (TodayNG)

 

“Let me remind you of the very high expectations that will be placed on you, not only from the government but more importantly, from the over 22 million Lagosians who desire efficient and service delivery. Your ability to meet these expectations will depend on the amount of creativity and innovation you can bring to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities.

“Nobody expects you to reinvent the wheel. What is expected of you is to bring to bear your knowledge and experience so that the machinery of governance can roll faster and deliver more quality results to the teeming population of our state,” the governor told his new hires.

Ambode's humiliating end

Ambode’s second term bid crumbled like a pack of cards after godfather Bola Tinubu and the APC grassroots political structure in Lagos, deserted him for allegedly not carrying party loyalists along. 

On October 2, 2018, anointed APC governorship aspirant, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu, polled over 800,000 votes during the governorship primary to defeat Ambode and secure the party’s flagbearer ticket.

Ambode has been accused of going to sleep and ditching governance altogether since he lost the primary election.

Lagos votes for a new governor on March 2, 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'bullet
2 Army blames Shiites for Saturday's clash in Zubabullet
3 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Ambode Governor accepts loss of APC's Lagos governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu, praises party
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner thanks Ambode for putting up "a good fight" for APC's Lagos governorship ticket
Lagos Governorship Primaries Buhari summons Ambode, Tinubu over rift
Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for students of politics and power
Lagos Governorship Primaries Ambode’s supporters protest at APC secretariat
Lagos Governorship Primary Buhari begs Tinubu, Akande to save Ambode
APC Primaries Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected party's flag-bearer
The Battle For Lagos How Buhari, Osinbajo asked Oshiomhole not to cancel APC primary results

Local

Buhari pays condolence visit to Kaduna, El-Rufai
Buhari pays condolence visit to Kaduna after violence claims 80 lives
Ogbonnaya Onu
Executive Order No.5 to create wealth, employment for youths
Osinbajo: "Buhari and I can't deceive Nigerians"
"You'll never catch Buhari and I deceiving Nigerians" - Osinbajo
Operation Velvet: Get safety requirements, avoid arrest, FRSC warns Lagosians
X
Advertisement