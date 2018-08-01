Pulse.ng logo
Ambode thanks Lagosians for support, promises better deal for retirees

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos wants to be a megacity, but it has a drainage problem play

Governor Ambode has said his administration would reinvigorate its campaign against the dumping of refuse by citizens into canals.

(ThisDayLive)

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lgos State on Wednesday thanked Lagosians for their unflinching support to his administration and promised better life for retired civil servants.

Ambode exprsse his apprition to the people while opening a seminar organised by the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB) for retired and retiring civil servants of the board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar, tagged “Life After Retirement’’, was organised in conjunction with an NGO, Enterprenovate Nigeria Ltd.

The seminar was attended by the Lagos State civil servants, teachers and retired civil servants.

Represented by the Commissioner for Economy, Budget and Planning, Mr Segun Banjo, Ambode said he appreciated all the supports given to him by the residents of the state.

He added that he was fully committed to the well being of both active workers and the retired ones in the state.

I am appreciative of all the supports and backings of the citizens of this state, and I also promise that this will actually be an incentive to carry on with the good works.

“I am impressing it on prospective retirees that they should look forward to their retirement with joy as my administration will remain committed to their well being and that of other pensioners.

“Life after retirement is a time every employee should look forward to. The process of having a peaceful life in retirement is to have an active work life,’’ h said.

Since the inception of this administration, we have been committed to paying workers’ salaries and pensioners as when due and we have also priotised the payment of terminal benefits.

“We are also committed to paying the gratituity and pensions alike to ensure that the life of retired civil servants is sweet.’’

The Executive Chairman of LSUBEB, Dr Ganiyu Sopeyin, said that workers, especially those who had served meritoriously had nothing to fear about retirement.

Those who have served meritoriously should look forward to retirement with joy. This can only be made possible if such workers planned for their retirement.

“Workers need to be prudent and ensure that they do not spend all during their time in service without savings,’’ he said.

The convener of the programme and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprenovate Nig. Ltd., said that it was needful for the workers to prepare well ahead of retirement.

NAN reports that a cross section of speakers, including Mr Awojobi Adekunjo, Leadway Assurance Ltd., and Mr Wale Ajisafe also provided useful insights on how to prepare for life after retirement.

