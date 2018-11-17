Pulse.ng logo
Ambode sympathises with Lagos residents over traffic gridlock

The Lagos Governor made this known during the flag-off of Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway.

Ambode sympathises with Lagos residents over traffic gridlock play

Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode

(Trent Online)

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has apologised to residents of Lagos state over the traffic gridlock being experienced along Apapa, Oshodi, Oworonshoki and its environs.

The Governor made this known during the flag-off of Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway, according to Vanguard.

He said “We are not happy that we are making life so difficult for the people living and doing business around Apapa area.

“But we believe strongly that the reconstruction of the road in the area is the right step we should take that will ultimately lead to relieving people the burden that this gridlock has always caused.”

Ambode also expressed satisfaction that the road reconstruction work has finally commenced.

Speaking at the event, the minister  of works, Babatunde Fashola said “Apapa Port was built for about 30 million metric tonnes per annum, but now managing cargo of over 80 million tonnes per annum which calls for the construction of new port.

ALSO READ: Apapa gridlock may linger for a while — Lagos FRSC boss

 “But while work is ongoing on Lekki Port, Badagry Port we have to recover this Apapa road by reconstruct it through Oworonshoki – Ojota Expressway so that traffic that has gone inside the city can bring relief.”

According to NAN, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has said that the incessant gridlock in Apapa is causing setbacks to businesses of not only the transport unions but also other Lagos residents.

