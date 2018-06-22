Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ambode’s aide cautions on border closure against rice importation

Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos state governor’s aide cautions on border closure against rice importation

Okanlawon told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that though the closure would boost the productivity of local farmers, he added that the ripples effects on certain aspects of the rice value-chain should also be considered.

  • Published:
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(tori.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Sanni Okanlawon, the Special Adviser on Food Security to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Friday advised the Federal Government to apply caution as it  planned  to close the nation’s borders against rice importation.

Okalawon said that this was to avoid consumption deficit.

Okanlawon told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that though the closure would boost the productivity of local farmers, he added that the ripples effects on certain aspects of the rice value-chain should also be considered.

He said that the milling capacity of the country was at the lowest level and might not be able to meet the production and consumption deficit of the commodity.

“The proposed border closure by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is a laudable one that will boost local production of rice, which is the cascade effect.

“However, let me caution here that before such a step is taken, there must be improved milling capacities across the country.

“Although, the smuggling of rice is not helping matters, our rice-milling capacity as a nation is inadequate. I understand the country produces 500 million metric tons of rice paddy.

“How much of that production do we have the capacity to mill; how many mills do we have in Nigeria, these are questions we should consider,” Okanlawon said.

The aide said that the Lagos State Government was in the process of establishing a rice mill in Imota, near Epe that would be able to produce 32,000 metric tons per hour when it started operations.

According to him, after such high-milling sites have been established across the country, then will the border closure stop the rice smuggling.

Okanlawon said that when the milling capacity of the country was improved, then we would be able to meet our consumption deficit.

“Lagos State has taken several steps to upscale and improve milling capacity; and if other states can do same, then, we will have enough, beat our chest and we can boldly close our borders.

“I want to believe that the minister meant the closure of all the illegal borders,” he said.

The special adviser expressed fears over the various illegal routes in some states of the country that had limited security personnel.

NAN reports that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had on June 19, ordered the closure of the land borders to guide against smuggling of rice. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil...bullet
2 2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Icelandbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos State Government to complete bus terminals construction by December
In Lagos Government launches “Lagos State Kicks against Drug Abuse’’ campaign
Oshiomhole Here's why Buhari is backing ex governor for APC chairmanship
In Lagos State Workers to get gratuity 3 months after retirement soon – Official
Pulse Opinion The night Governor Ambode screamed at me
June 12 Lagos Government unveils new MKO Abiola statue
Ramadan Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor attributes development, peace in Lagos to God’s intervention
In Lagos 20 injured after ghastly accident on 3rd Mainland bridge

Local

DPR sealing petrol a station
In Lagos State Government seals fuel station over pollution
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the recently elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole ought to ought to be prosecuted for corruption.
APC Convention Oshiomhole ought to be prosecuted for corruption – PDP
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau.
Boko Haram Terrorist group kills 4, injures 6 in Konduga
Here are the least peaceful countries in Sub-Saharan Africa 2018
In Zamfara Army neutralise 20 armed bandits, arrest 3