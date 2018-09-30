Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ambode opens National Insurance Consumers Colloquium in Lagos

Ambode Lagos Gov. opens National Insurance Consumers Colloquium

The event which is jointly organised by the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and Consumers Education Foundation (ICEF) will feature participants from insurance industry, government, commerce, academic and NGOs from within and outside the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ambode, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting play Ambode opens National Insurance Consumers Colloquium in Lagos (AFP/File)

As part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 58 years of nationhood, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode is to open a two-day National Insurance Consumers Colloquium in Lagos on Oct. 8.

The event which is jointly organised by the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and Consumers Education Foundation (ICEF) will feature participants from insurance industry, government, commerce, academic and NGOs from within and outside the country.

An official, Mr Johnson Adedapo, said in Lagos on Sunday that the colloquium would focus on the over 40 million excluded Nigerians from the financial net.

Adedapo, who is the Managing Director, Pastures Consult, said with mass education and mobilisation the 40 million people could be brought back into banking and insurance nets.

NAN reports that official statistics show that the Nigerian adult population which consists of people from 18 years and above is 96.4 million out of which 59.6 million are living in the rural areas.

Among this rural populace, 40.1 million are excluded from any form of financial services while the Nigerian formal sector provides income to only 7.9 million adults, representing 4.2 per cent whereas 41.6 per cent are excluded from financial services, including insurance.

Adedapo said: “Inadequate financial education has prevented many active and working population in Nigeria from contributing maximally to national development through insurance and banking.

“The colloquium is part of efforts to ensure that the 40 million financially excluded are included through persistent insurance education.

“We want to bring together stakeholders, individuals and experts to deliberate on it as insurance is as old as Nigeria.’’

Adedapo expressed the hope that the collaboration would create a synergy that would help to step up insurance education and how to access insurance by individuals and businesses irrespective of networth and sizes.

Among the challenges confronting insurance industry to be addressed are negative perspectives, customers and religion.

“The 2016 Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) has revealed that less than three million Nigerians possess insurance.

“Insurance consumer education can be used to attract more Nigerians into the financial net which is missing in the country even among the educated class.

“There is need to mitigate losses through insurance particularly unexpected losses.

“Many Nigerians still see vehicle insurance as just a document instead of a contractual agreement against third party liability,’’ Adedapo said in a statement.

“The culture of insurance and its inherent benefits are not yet properly harnessed for the benefit of potential and real consumers.”

Adedapo called for a proper regulatory framework for insurance practice in Nigeria and the need to address the misconceptions of consumers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquakebullet
2 Funke Adedoyin Female Kwara House of Reps member dies after battle...bullet
3 In Rivers Double explosions rock Port Harcourtbullet

Related Articles

Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails to answer Dele Momodu’s 4 powerful questions
Ambode 5 things Lagos state governor said 24 hours to APC primaries
Ambode Gov says Sanwo-Olu was arrested in the US for spending fake dollars
Ambode VP Osinbajo warns against denying Gov a second term ticket
Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment threat
Sanwo-Olu Aspirant says he's ready for APC primaries
Oshiomhole APC chairman postpones Lagos governorship primaries
Opinion The near loss of Osun by APC is a wake up call for Lagos
Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirant

Local

SERAP Group tells presidency to recover stolen funds to fund minimum wage
Hamzat steps down Sanwo-Olu ahead of APC primaries
Sanwo-olu Endorsement Ambode support group petitions Oshiomhole
Ambode’s Press Conference: Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails to answer Dele Momodu’s 4 powerful questions
Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails to answer Dele Momodu’s 4 powerful questions
Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election
Buhari President has succeeded in fighting corruption, says Niger lawmaker
X
Advertisement