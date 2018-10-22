Ambode: Lagos Assembly speaks on plot to impeach Gov

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has debunked rumours bordering on the alleged plan to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The speaker of the assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, dismissed the rumour during plenary on Monday, October 22, 2018.

According to the speaker "Impeachment is constitutional and has its process". He added that the lawmakers are "not embarking on that yet".

Obasa said "We don’t need wailers to advice us on how to go about our duties. For now, we are still working in one accord to move Lagos forward. This is to clear the rumors".

This was contained in a Twitter post on the handle of the Lagos State House of Assembly which explained the proceedings of the session.