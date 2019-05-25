Ambode spoke to newsmen shortly after inaugurating the 400-seater Lagos theatre on Friday night in Epe area of the state.

The governor, while reviewing his tenure which will end on Tuesday, expressed gratitide to God for giving him the grace to serve humanity and govern Lagos.

“This is more of a fulfilling day for me. If there is anything for me to say, it’s that I am fulfilled that a day like this can come in the history of this town. Four days to go in four years, we have turned things around.

“God has given us the grace that I can come back here and actually spend my last weekend of those four years with my people. We are very delighted that among the theatres that we have established, we have the opportunity to come and commission the one in Epe.

“I am very grateful to God.You never planned what you met on the way.Having had that opportunity to be elected as governor and for four years, one is able to do it in good health and mind. To God be the glory”.

“The main purpose of governance is giving back to humanity and serving selflessly. All that put together, I am happy I was able to do that and God gave me the grace. The fact that I am also leaving in good health, is a sort of fulfilment for me,” he said.

Ambode said governance is a continum and expressed the hope that his successor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, would continue where he stopped.

According to the governor, the new edifice will help to promote tourism and hospitality both at Epe and in Lagos in general.

He added like other parts of Lagos such as Igando, Oregun and Badagry, where such theatre had been inaugurated by his administration, the new theatre at Epe would boost the economy of the community.

“This is of course is in line with our promise to make tourism, hospitality, entertainment and the arts together with sports, the centre piece of our development agenda for the youth in our state.

“The Lagos State initiative to bring theatre experience closer to the people across the state has been generating positive excitement among creative minds across the project locations,” he said.