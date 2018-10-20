Ambode calls for lifestyle change for sustainable environment

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has urged people to change their lifestyle in favour of nature conservation towards sustainable environment in the state.

Ambode gave the advice during the 2018 Annual Walk for Nature on Saturday to advocate sustainable living and conservation of natural resources.

Represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, he said that it was imperative to combat the impacts of pollution on the nation’s ecosystem.

The governor said that it was important to combat pollution on biodiversity and human health by shifting to a more conscious approach to consumption and interaction with the environment.

“The theme of this year’s annual walk for nature, ‘beat pollution, live a sustainable lifestyle’ is very appropriate in view of the ever increasing pollution levels in our society due to human activities,” he said.

Ambode urged the people to optimise the use of natural resources and exert minimal impact on the environment.

He said that both government and the citizenry must work together to enforce policies that would prevent people from embarking on activities that have negative impact on the environment.

The governor said that the concerted efforts of his administration at greening, landscaping and provision of scenic gardens and conservation parks were geared towards achieving sustainable development for the benefit of the over 23 million citizens of Lagos.

He said that the impact of pollution on the ecosystem could not be overemphasised as it affected the planet through the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe.

He said that the annual Walk for Nature was a wakeup call to all residents of Lagos to rise in defense of the environment.

Ambode said that it was a call for collaboration towards addressing the unconscionable pollution of the environment by focusing on attitude that despoils the land.

“Nature has blessed us with the resources that we need to survive; it is up to us to optimise their usage and conserve them for posterity.

“This is so that we do not compromise the benefits of future generations,” he said.

The governor urged the people of Lagos to refrain from activities that could cause pollution and degradation of the environment.

He enjoined all to advocate the culture of re-use, recycle and clean production.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti said that it was of immense benefit for all stakeholders to raise awareness on nature conservation.

Durosinmi-Etti was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye.

He said that stakeholders should raise awareness on sustainable living and most importantly, the preservation of the rich biodiversity of Lagos state through the Walk for Nature.

The commissioner said that the walk was an important campaign to propel the people towards positive behaviour to the environment.

The walk for nature is held annually by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to advocate sustainable environment.