Ambassador Ahmed Ibeto resigns, dumps APC for PDP

Ahmed Ibeto Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa resigns, dumps APC for PDP

The diplomat resigned on Monday and is expected to contest in the Niger State gubernatorial election.

Ahmed Ibeto

Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Ibeto, has resigned from his position and subsequently dumped the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a report by The Punch, Ibeto left Pretoria and arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, July 29, 2018, before he handed his letter of resignation over to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, July 30.

He is reported to have left Minna, Niger State capital, on Tuesday, July 31, to his hometown of Ibeto in Magama local government area of the state where he was received by over 1,000 supporters.

He's expected to officially dump the APC for PDP while in Ibeto and then announce his intent to contest in the state's gubernatorial election.

Ibeto previously dumped PDP for APC

Ibeto, a former deputy governor of Niger State, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari  and posted to South Africa in 2017.

After serving as deputy to Governor Babangida Aliyu for two terms, Ibeto dumped the PDP for the APC in 2014 when he lost the party's governorship ticket to Umar Nasko.

