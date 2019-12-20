Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has criticised the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) for delaying the completion of the 10 railway stations along Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.

The minister during the inspection of the project on Friday, December 20, 2019, said the contractor reduced the pace of work between November and December.

Amaechi said the situation is becoming embarrassing, adding that the Federal Government would have to meet with the Chinese contractor to sort out the issue.

He said, “The delay is becoming an embarrassment and I think we need to meet with the CCECC. We cannot continue like this. The speed has reduced drastically this time, we need to meet with the management of CCECC. We have a problem with CCECC honestly.”

The minister also expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of work at Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto and Abeokuta railway station, saying the contractor promised to finish the stations within three months.

He, therefore, insisted that the stations be completed by the end of January 2020, and not by April, when the project is expected to be inaugurated, The Cable reports.

In November, Amaechi announced a free train ride from Lagos to Ibadan.

The minister said the take-off point will be from Iju in Lagos, adding that the free the rides will run until March, 2020.