The Minister of Transportation, ﻿Rotimi Amaechi﻿, says the Lagos-Ibadan railway will help decongest Apapa seaport.

Addressing journalists during the inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project on Monday, April 9, 2019, Amaechi noted that the rush for it's speedy completion was not for political reason.

"There is too much congestion at the seaport; there is gridlock in Lagos. The moment we finish this by December, we will face Ebutte Metta-Apapa," Amaechi said. "And when it is finished, all the cargos will be moving on the tracks. With that we have resolved the gridlock, then we will create employment, economic growth.

"That is what the target of the government is is not about APC. If it's about APC, I will rather stay in my office and watch.

On his assessment of the spate of work on the railway project Amaechi stressed the need for the construction firm to speed up work on the project saying they have been given target to complete work between km 121-130 before the next inspection in May.

He attributed the slow pace of work to lack of equipment which cannot be gotten off the shelves.

The Minister further noted that there would be more focus on building of stations and communication adding that track laying would be concluded either in May 2019.

The Minister says with the necessary supervision, the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) will complete the 157,500km railway project before the scheduled three years timeline.

Meanwhile, the Minister has directed the movement of two coaches from the Itakpe-Warri railway to Abuja-Kaduna due to the traffic on the route.