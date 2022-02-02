RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amaechi says delay in train projects is due to funding

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The minister announced that the completion of the projects is hindered by China’s suspended funding.

Rotimi Ameachi
Rotimi Ameachi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that the delay being experienced in the completion of some major projects that include the train projects by the Federal Government is due to lack of funding.

Recommended articles

The minister made this known during an interview with the Guardian last week.

The minister explained that the projects that were being carried out with the aid of Chinese funding are no longer ongoing as the Chinese have stopped funding the projects.

The completion of those projects have had to be suspended as the funding that is required to complete them are not yet available, forcing them to shop for loans from Europe in order to complete the outstanding projects.

“We are stuck with lots of our projects because we cannot get money. The Chinese are no longer funding. So, we are now pursuing money in Europe. And when I look at the money they are borrowing in other countries and I compare with the one we have borrowed, the kind of comments by Nigerians will put you off,” he said.

The minister believes that the completion of those projects will aid the economic development of the country which is why the government is determined to secure the loans that will aid their completion.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Professionals Forum postpones inaugural conference due to Buhari's absence

APC Professionals Forum postpones inaugural conference due to Buhari's absence

Amaechi says delay in train projects is due to funding

Amaechi says delay in train projects is due to funding

Moderna begins HIV vaccine's trial

Moderna begins HIV vaccine's trial

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

Gov Okowa commiserates with Murray-Bruce over mother’s death

Gov Okowa commiserates with Murray-Bruce over mother’s death

Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

Senate passes Civil Aviation Bill

‘Get your PVC ready,’ Ambode advises Nigerian youths ahead of 2023 elections

‘Get your PVC ready,’ Ambode advises Nigerian youths ahead of 2023 elections

Hoodlums destroy Atiku’s campaign office in Gombe, set PDP Secretariat ablaze

Hoodlums destroy Atiku’s campaign office in Gombe, set PDP Secretariat ablaze

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom