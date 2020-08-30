Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation has said the Chinese Company that will build the Transportation University sited in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown, Daura in Katsina is ready to build it for free.

The minister says the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has already started working at the site.

According to him, the project is worth $50 million.

Speaking during his visit to the site on Saturday, August 30, 2020, Amaechi said the Katsina state government has given the construction company an approval to commence building.

The minister also said the project will include the construction of a primary and a secondary school within the university, adding that the project will be completed in September 2021.

ALSO READ: Amaechi says he joined politics because of unemployment

He said, “There has been too much noise about them (CCECC) not constructing anything. When you got there you saw that they were constructing. They have just got the approval from the state government.

“Proper construction will start at the end of September and hopefully they should be about to complete it at the end of September next year.

“This is not a railway contract. This is a gift from them (CCECC). I have said my assumption is that they should finish by next year September.

“The idea is that there should be a primary school in it, especially for those lecturers who will come from outside. There will be two buildings for the Primary School, a secondary school and then the university.

“Don’t forget that it is a gift, so they may not be as dedicated as they will be when it comes to a proper contract.”

Even though it’s said to be a gift, Amaechi said the company has promised to give the project the same attention they accord to railway construction.