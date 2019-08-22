Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said that he knew he would be reappointed as a minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term administration.

Amaechi said he got the hint shortly after the President dissolved first term cabinet.

Speaking at his swearing-in reception the minister said, “The President told me the same week cabinet was dissolved that I will return you to cabinet.

“I kept it a secret but I could have announced to you. So all those who were running helter-skelter, we knew that God would not allow them to have their way”.

While appreciating God for his reappointment, Amaechi said he would make sure the Ministry of Transportation performs optimally to please the President and Nigerians at large.

“We are grateful to God for the opportunity to serve again.I know how many of you were frightened that we would not get the appointment.”

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated 43 ministers into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for his second term administration.

The president presided over the inauguration ceremony that took place at the State House, Abuja.