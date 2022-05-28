RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amaechi not on trial - Supreme Court vindicates Presidential aspirant

The Apex court judgement establishes the fact that the former Rivers State governor was not on trial in the alleged N96 billion corruption probe.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has declared that the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, is not on trial.

The decision came as the Apex court threw out Amaechi's appeal seeking to stop the probe instituted against him by the Rivers state government led by Nyesom Wike.

Wike had in 2015 set up a seven-man judicial panel to investigate the withdrawal of N96bn from the state's coffers on the directive of his predecessor, Amaechi.

The money was allegedly earmarked for the execution of the following projects: Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel, and the contract award for the execution of Mono Rail Project.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant had gone to the Supreme Court to stop Wike from from investigating his eight-year tenure as the executive governor of the state.

In a judgement delivered on Friday, May 27, 2022, by a five-member panel led by Olukayode Ariwoola, the Apex court dismissed Amaechi's appeal on the ground that the probe does not amount to prosecution and that the “panel is not competent to indict Amaechi”.

“The gist of this decision is to the effect that the commission of inquiry was to investigate some transactions, hence no one was on trial, hence the issue of denial of fair hearing, therefore, does not arise,” Adamu Jauro, who read the judgement, said.

The court also asked the former minister to pay the respondents N1 million.

