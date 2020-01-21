Amaechi was accompanied on the inspection by the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The minister noted that a large chunk of the rail line was in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the inspection kicked off from the Railway Mega Station in Ebute-Metta to Apapa, Lagos and moved all the way to Ibadan, Oyo state.

Amaechi inspects Lagos-Ibadan rail project. [Twitter/@ChibuikeAmaechi]

The Lagos-Ibadan rail project was expected to be completed in February 2020, but was recently extended to April due to some unforeseen circumstances.

However, the seven smaller stations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge corridor are yet to be completed, an issue the minister tackled during his last routine tour of the project.