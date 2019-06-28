Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has donated one hundred desks and chairs to the Roguwa Primary School, Uke, Nasarawa State.

Other items donated to the school include exercise books, writing materials amongst others.

The gesture, according to the former minister, is to help improve the standard of learning in the rural community.

Amaechi, who was represented by his aide, Israel Ibeleme, urged the pupils to maintain the chairs and desks donated while pledging his continuous support to the school.

“Education is the only way to reduce crime in our society,” he said. “When I came here to conduct an assessment of the needs of this community, I noticed that the children were sitting on the floor to learn. I went home feeling really sad.

“Today, we have come with this token to improve the learning condition of these children because there are great men and women among them.

“Again, I want to say that we should not leave everything to the government. As individuals, if we can help fix little things in our communities or other places around us, Nigeria would be a better place for us all,” he added.

Receiving the donation, the headmaster, Benjamin Dauda, expressed gratitude to the former minister for the items. While praying God for more blessings for Amaechi, he called for the posting of more teachers to the school.

“I am so happy today because before now, our children used to seat on the bare floor without a place to place their hands to write. But now, we have sufficient seats,” he said.

“The PTA built this classroom, UNICEF built this other one while the former governor, Tanko Almakura, built this one. But,the problem now is that there are only five instead of nine teachers in the school. We are currently lacking teachers in this school.

“This school has been in existence since 1985 and there are 270 pupils. The school is understaffed. We’ll be grateful if the government can send us more teachers,” he pleaded.

Highlight of the event was the conferment of the chieftaincy titled of Turaki Roguwa on Amaechi by the district head of Roguwa, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Kasai.

“The former governor of Rivers state and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has done a great thing for us and we are grateful,” he added.