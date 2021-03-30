The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed he had to make a personal appeal to Niger Republic to accept the construction of the controversial Kano to Maradi rail line.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) last year approved $1.95 billion for the construction of the rail line that runs from Nigeria straight into Niger.

The project has been panned by the government's critics who insist it's a waste of economic resources, but Amaechi revealed during an interview on Monday, March 29, 2021, that he had to beg Niger Republic to allow Nigeria's rail line.

"To even get to Maradi I had to travel to Niger Republic to even beg them. They are not bringing their money. It is our money. But I'm begging them to allow me access into Maradi," he said.

When quizzed on why the project was so important, the minister complained that Niger and other neighbouring nations are not exporting through Nigeria because of its poor road networks, and administrative bottlenecks with immigration officials, and other security agencies.

He said a railway that connects Nigeria directly with Niger would solve such problems and generate revenue for Nigeria.

"It makes it cheaper and easier for them to do business," he said.

The minister dismissed criticism that the project is too expensive, noting that the rail line will grow Nigerian businesses and the economy.

The 283.750-kilometre rail line will run through Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina, and through Niger Republic territory as far as Maradi.

The Federal Government in January signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mota-Engil Group for the construction of the rail line, a project expected to last 36 months.