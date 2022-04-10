Always pray for success of your leaders, CAC President urges Nigerians

The cleric forbade the congregation from speaking ill of their ministers but admonished them to pray for their success.

“I want to admonish you all to always pray for the success of your leaders and ministers.

“I forbid anyone from speaking evil of your ministers, rather, pray for them to succeed in God’s vineyard,” he said.

He also advised members of the CAC to support the newly inducted leaders of the new Orekoya region to enable them to effectively pilot the affairs of the church.

Oladele also implored the ministers to lead the church with love and faithfulness and to fight all forms of discrimination and discord in the church.

In his remark, the newly inducted Regional Superintendent, Charles Balogun, appreciated the church for finding him worthy of the appointment while promising to serve faithfully.