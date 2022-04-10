RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Always pray for success of your leaders, CAC President urges Nigerians

The President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele, on Sunday admonished his congregation and Nigerians to always pray for the success of their leaders.

President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele. [CAC World]
Oladele gave the advice at the inauguration of the Orekoya region and the induction of ministers of the region in Jos.

The cleric forbade the congregation from speaking ill of their ministers but admonished them to pray for their success.

“I want to admonish you all to always pray for the success of your leaders and ministers.

“I forbid anyone from speaking evil of your ministers, rather, pray for them to succeed in God’s vineyard,” he said.

He also advised members of the CAC to support the newly inducted leaders of the new Orekoya region to enable them to effectively pilot the affairs of the church.

Oladele also implored the ministers to lead the church with love and faithfulness and to fight all forms of discrimination and discord in the church.

In his remark, the newly inducted Regional Superintendent, Charles Balogun, appreciated the church for finding him worthy of the appointment while promising to serve faithfully.

Balogun said the creation of the region would further unite the church and bring about revival and unity in the region and particularly in Plateau.

