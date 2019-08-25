The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alofe, according to a family source, died on Sunday, at the age of 86.

The former SSG, who hailed from Ayetoro-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state, reportedly died during a brief illness.

NAN reports that Alofe was appointed SSG by former Gov. Ayodele Fayose in 2003, a position he held till 2005 when he was replaced with Chief Bade Gboyega who is also late.

He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1991 and 1993 in the old Ondo State, under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The deceased, who was also appointed by Gov. Kayode Fayemi as Senior Special Assistant on Religious Matters in 2010, was, at a time, a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

ALSO READ: Presidency says Buhari will not fail Nigerians

NAN, however, reports that Alofe had not featured in the political scene since Fayemi’s second term victory as governor of the state in 2018.

NAN also reports that while funeral arrangements have yet to be announced by the family, no official reaction had also been made by the state government on the former SSG’s demise, as at the time of filing this report.