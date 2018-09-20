news

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has set up a 10-man committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the abandonment of the N5.4 billion Farin-Ruwa Independent Power Plant project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Farin-Ruwa hydro-electricity power project was awarded in May 2004, by former Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Adamu.

The initial project cost was put at N5.4 billion with a completion period of 36 months.

The project, whose execution cost was reviewed upward by Adamu’s successor, Aliyu Doma, has since been abandoned, in spite of the huge sum his two predecessors sank into it.

Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary to the State Government, in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia, said that the committee would be chaired by Mr Ayuba Ayenajeh, the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning.

According to him, the committee will also review the Zimbabwean farmers’ project in Panda, Karu Local Government.

Abdullahi said that the committee would also review the concession agreement in respect of all state-owned hotels.

He listed the affected hotels to include the New Keffi Hotel, NIPDC Conference Hotel, Lafia, and the Keffi Club.

“The committee is also expected to investigate the role of key government officials in the agreements and ascertain where the state was short-changed.

“More particularly, the committee must fish out government officials who aided, colluded and abetted the defrauding of Nasarawa State and recommend appropriate sanctions.

“It should also recommend ways to prosecute those involved and recover government funds from such actors,’’ the statement said.