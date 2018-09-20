Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov Al-Makura sets up committee to probe activities of predecessors

Al-Makura Nasarawa Gov. sets up committee to probe activities of predecessors

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Farin-Ruwa hydro-electricity power project was awarded in May 2004, by former Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Adamu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IDPs stone Governor Al-Makura after herdsmen killed 32 in Nasarawa play Gov Al-Makura sets up committee to probe activities of predecessors (Pulse)

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has set up a 10-man committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the abandonment of the N5.4 billion Farin-Ruwa Independent Power Plant project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Farin-Ruwa hydro-electricity power project was awarded in May 2004, by former Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Adamu.

The initial project cost was put at N5.4 billion with a completion period of 36 months.

The project, whose execution cost was reviewed upward by Adamu’s successor, Aliyu Doma, has since been abandoned, in spite of the huge sum his two predecessors sank into it.

Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary to the State Government, in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia, said that the committee would be chaired by Mr Ayuba Ayenajeh, the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning.

According to him, the committee will also review the Zimbabwean farmers’ project in Panda, Karu Local Government.

Abdullahi said that the committee would also review the concession agreement in respect of all state-owned hotels.

He listed the affected hotels to include the New Keffi Hotel, NIPDC Conference Hotel, Lafia, and the Keffi Club.

“The committee is also expected to investigate the role of key government officials in the agreements and ascertain where the state was short-changed.

“More particularly, the committee must fish out government officials who aided, colluded and abetted the defrauding of Nasarawa State and recommend appropriate sanctions.

“It should also recommend ways to prosecute those involved and recover government funds from such actors,’’ the statement said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for exam...bullet
3 Boko Haram Buhari condemns killing of abducted aid workerbullet

Related Articles

Chile Igbawua Public Complaints Commission to establish offices in 774 LGAs
In Nasarawa Deputy Gov bags chieftaincy title
In Nasarawa State Governor Al-Makura pardons 63 prisoners
Pulse Opinion Minister of Defence, Dan-Ali, needs to stop defending killer herdsmen
Buhari President leaves Katsina for Mauritania to attend AU Assembly
Al-Makura Nasarawa State Gov. reshuffles cabinet, sacks 9 Commissioners, 2 aides
In Nasarawa Suspected herdsmen kill police inspector, 2 other officers
Umaru Al-Makura I will not sponsor any candidate in 2019
Defection Season Gale of defections will not reach Nasarawa State – Al-Makura
Counterfeiting Nasarawa Government partners PCN, NAFDAC to fight fake drugs

Local

Senator Adeleke defies Police invitation over exam malpractice
Adeleke "Who dem wan arrest?" 'Dancing' Senator defies Police invitation over exam malpractice
2 soldiers die in training due to accidental discharge
Nigerian Army 2 soldiers die in training due to accidental discharge
Gov Ambode moves to secure his second term bid, flies to Abuja to beg Tinubu
In Lagos Government recovers N829.11m through peace mediation
Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in
Zainab Ahmed Adeosun's replacement now substantive Minister of Finance – Presidency
X
Advertisement