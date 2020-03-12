Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, said in Lagos, on Thursday that the directive superseded the earlier one issued on compulsory possession of Yellow Card.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yellow card is an international travel document indicating dates and history of a passenger’s vaccination for yellow fever.

Adurogboye said passengers should be advised that they would be vaccinated accordingly at Points of Entry and the process for obtaining the e-yellow card will be initiated.

He said: “This policy shift followed a letter received from the Federal Ministry of Health dated March 11, 2020 reviewing the implementation of the operationalisation of Nigeria Points of Entry policy on the prevention and control of cross border transmission of Yellow fever.

“The review of the policy arose from the competing priority of the ongoing entry screening of our Points of Entry by the Port Health Services for COVID-19.

“Hence, entry screening of passengers due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be prioritised by the Port Health Services until the outbreak has been effectively contained,” he said.

According to him, in view of the above, all airlines operating these flights are to, from March 11, 2020 implement the reviewed policy of the Federal Ministry of Health as follow:

“Passengers coming to Nigeria without documented proof of vaccination against Yellow Fever (valid yellow card) are allowed to board.

“But be advised that they will be vaccinated accordingly at Points of Entry and the process for obtaining the e-yellow card will be initiated;

“For passengers departing Nigeria, a valid Yellow card will be required for boarding.

“Airlines are to communicate this policy to their passengers accordingly and; this policy review is with effect from March 11, 2020.

“It will be recalled that the Authority had issued a letter to the concerned operators on the above subject referenced NCAA/DG/AMS/74/Vol. III/44 dated Feb. 10, 2020.

“Therefore, strict and immediate compliance is hereby required,” Adurogboye said.