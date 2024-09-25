Allow Dangote to sell petrol directly to marketers, Catholic Archbishop urges FG

The Archbishop made the remark on Wednesday in Ibadan at a news briefing organised by the Archdiocese on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.

Abegunrin said that allowing Aliko Dangote to decide the price of petrol and sell directly to the marketers would make it easier and cheaper for people to buy petrol rather than through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The cleric also urged governments at all levels to continue to do their best to secure the lives and property of the people.

Abegunrin urged the youth to retrace their ways, shun all forms of vices and engage in skills to be self-employed.

“It’s not totally true that there is no job; the youths can use their hands to work, they can farm and establish themselves.

“We also urge all faithful to encourage the youths, get jobs for them and advise them properly,” he said.

In his remarks, a priest in the diocese, Rev. Fr. Richard Omolade said the Archdiocese of Ibadan honoured Abegunrin for his selfless services to the Catholic church, Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

He described the Archbishop as “a great role model, hardworking, punctual, patient, humble, encouraging, truthful and lover of the youths”.

According to him, Abegunrin always expresses optimism and confidence in the ability of the youths and always encourages parents to train their wards in God’s way.

“As a matter of fact, His Grace’s tenure as the Archbishop of Ibadan has witnessed tremendous growth at all levels.

“We must not also forget the Emeritus Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Felix Job, who is the predecessor of Archbishop Abegunrin, for his leadership in the past.