The National Association of Ogun State Students ( NAOSS), has urged Gov. Dapo Abiodun to pay more attention to the state’s education sector, by allocating more funds to it.

NAOSS’ President, Mr Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, made the appeal at a media briefing on Monday in Abeokuta after his election as leader of the group.

According to him, education remains the bedrock of any society, and thus calls for adequate funding by the government.

He advised the state government to establish vocational training, scholarship and bursary board, to organise vocational programmes for the students.

The association’s president said the board should assist in preparing the students for the future, by giving scholarships and bursaries to students as at when due.

“We believe in the ability of the governor to transform the state, considering his giant strides in the private sector.

“The governor should hit the ground running as a matter of necessity, for the overall development of the state.

“We appeal to the governor to please resume the tradition of payment of bursaries for indigenous students as quickly as possible ,” he said.

Oluwagbemileke thanked the students for comporting themselves during the NANS election on Saturday.

“All glory and honour to the Almighty for the victory given to us in the just concluded National Association of Ogun State Students election on Saturday.

“The maturity displayed by the students during the election is commendable.”

Oluwagbemileke attributed the success of the election to the electoral committee of the association, which conducted a hitch-free election.