Allied Peoples Movement calls Osun govt to priortise citizens’ welfare

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 2023 budget performance report showed concerns about the financial management and resource allocation in the state.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
The chairman of the party in the state, Mr Wale Adebayo, said this in a statement he issued in Osogbo on Thursday. Adedayo said the 2023 budget performance report showed concerns about the financial management and resource allocation in the state.

The breakdown of expenses, particularly the 2 billion spent on refreshment/meals and welfare packages for officials raise serious questions about accountability and transparency on the part of the government.

“It is unjustifiable to spend such massive amounts on non-essential items while the people in the state continue to suffer from economic hardship and lack of basic amenities,” Adebayo said.

According to him, the budget performance report also raises concerns about resource allocation in the state.

“It is imperative the government explains the rationale behind these excessive expenditures and justifies the value derived from such significant investments.

“The people of the state deserve a government that prioritises their welfare and demands fiscal prudence”, he stated.

