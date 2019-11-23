Allen Onyema may soon be extradited to the United States of America to face the US authorities over the $20m fraud allegation leveled against him.

The US Department of Justice had earlier indicted the founder and Chairman of Air Peace for bank fraud and money laundering.

Onyema was accused of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

Following the allegation, a warrant of arrest signed by Justin Anand, an American magistrate of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia, has been issued against the businessman.

The court document seen by Premium Times authorised U.S. Marshals Service to take Onyema into custody.

US Court's warrant of arrest for Allen Onyema. (Premium times)

Meanwhile, Onyema has denied the financial fraud allegations against him.

The businessman says the allegations against him are false, adding that all transactions were carried out through the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Air Peace CEO says his only aim has been to build Nigeria and improve the well-being of Nigerians.

He said, “As the press statement clearly stated, these are indictment that only contains charges. I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find no dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities.

“Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted. I never laundered money in my life, neither have I committed bank fraud anywhere in the world. Every Kobo I transferred to the US for aircraft purchase went through the Central Bank of Nigeria LC regime and all were used for the same purpose.

“The American companies that received the funds are still in business. I never took a penny from any US bank or Nigerian bank. I am willing to defend my innocence in the US courts,” he announced.

Nigeria and the United States have a mutual legal assistance policy that allows both countries to extradite suspects facing criminal charges, but it’s not yet clear if the US has sought the assistance of the Federal Government of Nigeria in extraditing the 56-yr-old businessman.