Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media has asked embattled Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema to return to the United States of America and face his accusers.

On Friday, November 22, 2019, the US Department of Justice indicted Onyema for bank fraud and money laundering.

The businessman was accused of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

Allen-Onyema, Air Peace CEO ( Persecondnews)

Reacting to the allegations against on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in a series of tweets, Onochie said the United States only go after law breakers.

Onochie recalled how funds meant for the Niger Delta amnesty programme were allegedly diverted into private pockets during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Onyema worked as a consultant to the presidential amnesty programme when Kingsley Kuku was special adviser to the ex-President.

She tweeted, “I do not understand what President Buhari has to do with Mr. Onyema of Air Peace being indicted and charged in the USA. According to our attorney-general, the Federal Government has not even been informed of the situation,” Onochie tweeted.

“American laws go after those who break them. What a man sows… How much has Nigeria invested in the Niger Delta amnesty programme, NDDC and 13 per cent derivation funds? All, mostly in a black hole (sic).

“Do we know the extent of poverty, ignorance and disease in the Niger Delta? Please let America too help us see how Niger Delta underdeveloped Niger Delta. Those of us from the Niger Delta who are the direct beneficiaries of the suffering that emanated from the looting of our wealth will tackle them. It is our war that is being fought.

“Laws, Nigerian or American, go after those who break them; so we must mind our business. QED! We are smarter now than ever before. Gradually, the scales of tribalism, religious affinity and political loyalty are falling off our eyes and being replaced by Nigerianism. Nigerians are not keen on tales by moonlight. Let him return to America to face his accusers.”

Meanwhile the government of the United States has issued an arrest warrant for Allen Onyema.