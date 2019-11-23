The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Ifechukwu Athan Onyema has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice for bank fraud and money laundering.

Onyema was accused of moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

The US Department of Justice announced this in a press release issued on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Onyema was charged alongside his airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha,

“Onyema allegedly leveraged his status as a prominent business leader and airline executive while using falsified documents to commit fraud,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak was quoted in the statement.

“We will diligently protect the integrity our banking system from being corrupted by criminals, even when they disguise themselves in a cloak of international business.”

Commenting on the allegation, Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division says, “Allen Onyema’s status as a wealthy businessman turned out to be a fraud. He corrupted the U.S. banking system, but his trail of deceit and trickery came to a skidding halt. DEA would like to thank the many law enforcement partners and the subsequent prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office who aided in making this investigation a success.”

Also commenting on the indictment, an investigation agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Office, Thomas J. Holloman says, “This case is a prime example of why IRS-CI seeks to partner and leverage its expertise in an effort to thwart those seeking to exploit our nation’s financial system.

“With the importance of our banking system to the movement of money around the world, those attempting to use intricate schemes to commit bank fraud through the use of falsified documents and other means should know that the odds are now heavily stacked against them as law enforcement is combining its talents to protect the sanctity and integrity of the nation’s financial system.”

Another investigation agent, Robert Hammer was quoted to have accused Onyema of setting up various innocent sounding multi-million dollar asset purchases which were nothing more than alleged fronts for his scam.