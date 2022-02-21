RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has demanded a N500 million in damages from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged unlawful arrest and detention.

Abba Kyari (Jomog)
Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Kyari, in an originating motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, also sought for an order, directing the NDLEA to tender a written apology to him in two national dailies.

Recommended articles

The motion, dated Feb. 16 and filed Feb. 17 by his lawyer, C. O. Ikena, also sought an order “restraining the respondent (NDLEA), its agents, servants, privies, police or anyone acting on their behalf from further harassing, detaining, intimidating, arresting the applicant unlawfully.

“An order of this court directing the respondent to pay the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) to the applicant, for unlawful violation of the applicant’s constitutional right provided for in Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended).”

In the motion to enforce his fundamental rights, Kyari also sought a declaration that his arrest and continued detention by the NDLEA “without bringing him before a court of competent jurisdiction from Feb. 12 till date is illegal, unlawful and a gross violation of his fundamental rights

Ge said his personal liberty and freedom of movement is guaranteed by Section 35(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“A declaration that announcing the applicant in the press without giving him right to fair hearing nor establishing a prima-facie case against him is illegal, unlawful and an infringement on his fundamental right.

“A declaration that declaring the applicant syndicate of the suspect without establishing a prima-facie case against the applicant is unlawful and an infringement on his fundamental right.

“A declaration that torture, degrading and inhuman treatment giving the applicant by the agent of the respondent is illegal, unlawful and an infringement on the applicant fundamental human right.

“A declaration that refusal to grant administrative bail to applicant on alleged bailable offence is unlawful and infringement on the applicant’s fundamental human right.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Fuel Scarcity: Black marketers enjoy high patronage in llorin

Fuel Scarcity: Black marketers enjoy high patronage in llorin

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

DSS bars lawyers from visiting Nnamdi Kanu

DSS bars lawyers from visiting Nnamdi Kanu

APC postpones its February 26 Convention

APC postpones its February 26 Convention

2023 Presidential election: Daniel explains why he is unlikely to contest

2023 Presidential election: Daniel explains why he is unlikely to contest

Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says his victory is for APC members in Osun

Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says his victory is for APC members in Osun

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]