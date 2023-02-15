ADVERTISEMENT
Alleged redesigned Naira spraying: Court admits Nollywood actress to N5m bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday admitted a Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, charged with alleged tampering and spraying of the redesigned Naira notes to N5million bail.

Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin (VanguardNG)
Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin (VanguardNG)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred two counts charge against Omoseyin, who was arraigned on Monday, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The charge bothered on spraying and stepping on the newly designed naira notes.

The defendant, 31, was alleged to have tampered with N100,000 new notes, by spraying and stepping on same during an occasion in the Lekki area of Lagos

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his rulling on wednesday, justice Aneke admitted the defendant to bail and one surety in like sum.

The court held that the surety must be a public servant, and must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety is also to produce three years tax clearance.

In addition, the defendant was ordered to deposit her international passport with the court’s registrar.

He adjourned the case until April 3 for trial .

According to the charge, the defendant was alleged to have committed the offence on Jan. 28 at the monarch event centre in lekki.

The prosecutor, Mr S.I Sulaiman alleged that the defendant engaged in spraying and trampling on the newly designed naira notes, while dancing at an occasion.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the defendant was arrested after a video of her spraying and stepping on the new notes at a party went viral .

Trial will resume on April 3.

News Agency Of Nigeria

