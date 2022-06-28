Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

The couple filed the suit before Justice Inyang Ekwo amid the organ harvesting allegation leveled against them by the United Kingdom authorities.

Recall that last week, London Metropolitan Police arrested Senator Ekweremadu and his wife over allegations of conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the former Deputy Senate President and his wife appeared before a UK court which ordered that they should be remanded in custody till July 7 while investigations continue into the allegations.

According to the UK police, the ‘victim’, whose name was later revealed to be David Nwamini is a 15-year-old child.

But the NIS has confirmed that it issue an international passport indicating Nwamini’s age as 21 after due process.

However, in a bid to clear the controversy about his age, Senator Ekweremadu and his wife have filed an originating summon through their counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo.

The couple prayed the court for an order directing the NIMC to bring out the Certified True Copy of the biodata of David Ukpo Nwamini.

Awomolo also urged the court to order the NIMC to produce Nwamini’s National Identification Number for the purpose of facilitating the criminal investigation and tendering it to establish his client’s innocence.

He further sought an order directing the Comptroller General of NIS to provide them with the documents and application form which Nwamini presented to obtain his international passport.