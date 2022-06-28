RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The couple prayed the court for an order directing the NIMC to bring out the Certified True Copy of the biodata of David Ukpo Nwamini.

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]
Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]
Recommended articles

The couple filed the suit before Justice Inyang Ekwo amid the organ harvesting allegation leveled against them by the United Kingdom authorities.

Recall that last week, London Metropolitan Police arrested Senator Ekweremadu and his wife over allegations of conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the former Deputy Senate President and his wife appeared before a UK court which ordered that they should be remanded in custody till July 7 while investigations continue into the allegations.

According to the UK police, the ‘victim’, whose name was later revealed to be David Nwamini is a 15-year-old child.

But the NIS has confirmed that it issue an international passport indicating Nwamini’s age as 21 after due process.

However, in a bid to clear the controversy about his age, Senator Ekweremadu and his wife have filed an originating summon through their counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo.

The couple prayed the court for an order directing the NIMC to bring out the Certified True Copy of the biodata of David Ukpo Nwamini.

Awomolo also urged the court to order the NIMC to produce Nwamini’s National Identification Number for the purpose of facilitating the criminal investigation and tendering it to establish his client’s innocence.

He further sought an order directing the Comptroller General of NIS to provide them with the documents and application form which Nwamini presented to obtain his international passport.

The lawyer also prayed the court for an order directing Stanbic IBTC Bank and UBA to provide the Certified True Copy of mandate card and account opening package in their custody.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa needs approximately USD 2.8 trillion to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions - Research

Africa needs approximately USD 2.8 trillion to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions - Research

Organ Transplant: NDPB to investigate citizens’ data privacy breach

Organ Transplant: NDPB to investigate citizens’ data privacy breach

Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

Hajj: 400 intending pilgrims leave Kano for Saudi Arabia

Katsina varsity disowns “one-man protester

Katsina varsity disowns “one-man” protester

CJN’s Resignation: Buhari expresses mixed feelings as he swears in Ariwoola

CJN’s Resignation: Buhari expresses mixed feelings as he swears in Ariwoola

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

3 die, 2 injured as diesel tanker explodes in Lokoja – FRSC

3 die, 2 injured as diesel tanker explodes in Lokoja – FRSC

Police: We are here for serious business, says AIG

Police: We are here for serious business, says AIG

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil