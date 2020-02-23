The Federal High Court in Abuja will on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, determine the fate of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh on the N400m he allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2015.

After the prosecution and the defence lawyers made their closing arguments on November 26, 2019, Justice Okon Abang fixed Tuesday for judgement on the case.

It will be recalled that Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on seven counts charge.

The charges against the defendants border on money laundering and allegations that they both fraudulently took the N400m from the proceeds of alleged criminal act of the then NSA, Sambo Dasuki.

Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki. (Vanguard)

Metuh was also accused of transacting with a cash of $2m without going through a financial institution. This was done in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, Punch reports.

In January 2016 when they were arraigned before the court, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the seven counts.

The defence team, comprising Mr. Abel Ozioko, who appeared for Metuh and Mr. Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN) for Destra Investments have urged the court to acquit and discharge their clients on the ground that the allegations against them have not been proved by the prosecution.

Ozioko argued that the N400m the defendants received from ONSA was meant for provision of “security services”, adding that the transfer of the money to Metuh and his company was authorised by then President Goodluck Jonathan.

He maintained that the defendants were asked by Jonathan to carry out security services and not a contract. He added that the prosecution has not proved that the services were not provided.

However, according to Punch, the EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, maintained that his team had proved all the offences charged against Metuh and Destra Investment Limited beyond reasonable doubt.