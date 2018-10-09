Pulse.ng logo
Alleged N3.1bn fraud: Witness’s ill health stalls Suswam’s trial

The ongoing trial of former Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam, was on Tuesday stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja, due to the ill health of the fourth prosecution witness, Mr Abubakar Umar.

When the matter was called, the lead prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), told the court that the matter was for continuation of trial, but that although the witness was in court, he had malaria.

“The proceeding for today is for continuation of trial and our witness, PW 4 is in court, but he told me that he has malaria and only came to court today out of respect for the court.”

The judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, noted that no one was above sickness and since there was no objection from the defence team, he adjourned the matter until Nov. 27 and Nov.28.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suswam and his former Commissioner for Finance, Omadachi Oklobia, are standing trial on a nine- count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N3.1 billion.

