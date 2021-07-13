RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged N2bn graft: Court admits ex-Surveyor-General to N100m bail

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An FCT High Court, Maitama on Monday admitted Ebisintei Awudu, former Surveyor-General of the Federation to bail in the sum of N100million.

Ebisintei Awudu, former Surveyor-General of the Federation
Ebisintei Awudu, former Surveyor-General of the Federation

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), arraigned Awudu on Monday before Olusegun Adeniyi, judge, on a 22-count charge of fraud.

Recommended articles

Ruling in the application, Justice Olusegun Adeniyi, also ordered Awudu to produce a surety in like sum, who must be a director-general or a permanent secretary.

Adeniyi adjourned the matter until Sept. 13 for trial.

The ICPC alleged that Awudu awarded multiple contracts worth over N2 billion to a company in which he was a director and shareholder as well as to relation and associates.

ICPC also alleged that he received over N300 million as gratification from a contractor handling and executing different contracts for the office of surveyor-general of the federation,.

This ICPC said was an offence contrary to Section (10) (a) (i) and punishable under Section 10 (a) (ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Awudu however pleaded not guilty to all counts.

His counsel F.B Olorogun, prayed the court to grant bail to his client.

The News Agency reports that Operatives of the ICPC had in July 2019 raided Awudu’s office over allegations of contract fraud and theft of public assets.

Consequently, Awudu in September 2019 vacated his seat.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged N2bn graft: Court admits ex-Surveyor-General to N100m bail

COVID-19: How Nigeria disappointed experts – Aregbesola

Navy says supplementary list of recruitment circulating online is fake

Court grants suspects N7m bail over clash between masquerade group, Muslims

NMA says Astrazeneca vaccine effective against Delta variant of COVID-19

Atiku disowns online portal promoting empowerment scheme in his name

PDP asks court to sack Gov Matawalle over defection to APC

Borno to receive over 200,000 Nigerians chased to nieghbouring countries by Boko Haram

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to equip security agencies