Alleged N2bn graft: Court admits ex-Surveyor-General to N100m bail

Ruling in the application, Justice Olusegun Adeniyi, also ordered Awudu to produce a surety in like sum, who must be a director-general or a permanent secretary.

Adeniyi adjourned the matter until Sept. 13 for trial.

The ICPC alleged that Awudu awarded multiple contracts worth over N2 billion to a company in which he was a director and shareholder as well as to relation and associates.

ICPC also alleged that he received over N300 million as gratification from a contractor handling and executing different contracts for the office of surveyor-general of the federation,.

This ICPC said was an offence contrary to Section (10) (a) (i) and punishable under Section 10 (a) (ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Awudu however pleaded not guilty to all counts.

His counsel F.B Olorogun, prayed the court to grant bail to his client.

The News Agency reports that Operatives of the ICPC had in July 2019 raided Awudu’s office over allegations of contract fraud and theft of public assets.