Alleged N2bn fraud: Oronsaye, others know fate April 5

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed April 5, to deliver judgment in the alleged N2 billion fraud charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) against former Head of Service, Mr Stephen Oronsaye.

Stephen Oronsaye
The trial judge Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date on Wednesday after counsel in the matter adopted their final written addresses.

Adopting his address on behalf of the prosecution, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe prayed the court to consider all the evidence the prosecution presented before it.

Atolagbe also urged the court to consider the testimony of all the 21 witnesses the prosecution called in convicting and sentencing the defendants.

For his part, counsel to Oronsaye, Mr Ade Okeanya- Inneh, SAN prayed the court to discharge and acquit his client on the grounds that the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence to warrant a conviction.

“When the court is considering all the submissions made by the prosecution, the only question that the court should ask is where is the evidence,” the senior lawyer said.

Adopting his final address on behalf of the 2nd and 3rd defendants, Mr Oluwole Aladedoyin urged the court to dismiss the remaining 27 counts still standing against the defendants.

Aladedoyin said his prayer was premised on the fact that the charge against his client was unmeritorious and should have never been filed as there was no evidence to back it.

He urged the court to discharge and acquit his client.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the case began in 2015 with the arraignment of Oronsaye alongside the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Mr Osarenkhoe Afe.

They were docked on 49 counts bordering on fraud but 22 counts were later dropped by the prosecution leaving 27 counts.

Equally charged along with them by the EFCC were three companies- Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants had between 2010 and 2011, used the firms to divert public funds through procurement fraud.

The EFCC equally accused Orosanye and the others of using inflated biometrics enrolment contracts, collective allowances and other schemes to siphon money from accounts containing pensioners funds.

