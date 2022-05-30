RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged N2.9bn money laundering: EFCC arraigns Okorocha, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned Sen. Roshas Okorocha and others on allegations bordering on money laundering charge.

Former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Okorocha, who is the 1st defendant, is being arraigned alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited as 2nd to 7th defendants respectively before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

They are being arraigned on 17 counts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okorocha, who was accused of refusal to stand his trial, was on Tuesday, arrested by the anti-graft agency at his residence and whisked to their custody.

Okorocha, through his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun, SAN, had on Friday approached the court on a liberal terms but the request was turned down by the court

He was alleged to have laundered funds to the tune of N2.9 billion while serving as governor of Imo.

They are currently taking their plea as at the time of writing this report.

