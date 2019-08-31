Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, described the alleged demolition as a sad story, saying he would take all necessary lawful action against the Government of Rivers State.

The governor issued the threat barely 24 hours after his predecessor, Ibrahim Shekarau described Wike as reckless and irresponsible individual over the mosque saga.

In the statement released on Saturday, Ganduje said he received the new about the mosque with high degree of shock.

He said, “We received this information with high degree of shock. And I am assuring the general public that, all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through appropriate authorities.

“As government, we have started touching appropriate quarters against the demolition. Kano State is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, we should, therefore, improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another.”

The alleged mosque demolition has also been linked to governor Wike’s statement at a Crusade in Rivers that the state was a Christian state.

Wike was quoted to have said, “I repeat once again without apologies, Rivers is a Christian state. That is why nobody can touch us. When it mattered most, the Christian community prayed and God heard your prayers”

However, the governor has denied demolishing any mosque, saying the report is false and was planted by mischief makers to create disaffection.

He said, “It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a mosque was demolished at this place, when no mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.

“The truth is that people came here to erect illegal structures. There was no approval from the state government for any structure to be erected here. The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the state government to court on the disputed land.

Wike added that the Rivers State Government won the case.