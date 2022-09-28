RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged kidnap kingpin not a graduate of our school — UNICAL registrar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The University of Calabar, on Wednesday said that the alleged kidnapper, John Ewa, popularly called “John Lyon” was not a graduate of the institution.

Alleged kidnap kingpin (VanguardNGR)

A statement issued in Calabar by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Gabriel Egbe, said that the university’s management stumbled on the media report with dissatisfaction and described it as fallacious.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ewa was arrested in connection with kidnapping activities by the Bayelsa Police Command and was subsequently paraded before the media.

“The said John Ewa was never a student of the university, neither did he graduate from the institution.

“We urge members of the public to discountenance any information linking John Ewa to our prestigious university,” Egbe said in the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

