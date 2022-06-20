Alleged impeachment: I’m firmly in control – Speaker

A statement had earlier been issued on Friday, claiming that 19 members of the confluence state had impeached the speaker for alleged financial misappropriation and money laundering.

But the speaker described it “sheer handiwork of some frustrated lawmakers as he queried where and when the purported impeachment took place beside only appearing in a press statement.

“Ordinarily I wouldn’t have reacted to the lies but l think it’s necessary l put the records straight for the general public to know. ” The embattled speaker said.

Kolawole explained that the House, which went on recess on April 6, held an emergency sitting on June 17, when four Principal Officers of the Assembly, including the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Ahmed, were impeached and three others suspended.

“Unfortunately the very people, whom the mischievous statement claimed impeached me, were the same legislators with me in the House on Friday, June 17 that appended their signatures and affirmed the impeachment of the principal officers through vote voice.

“I believe their signatures were forged. It was because of similar offence that the principal officers were impeached and suspended for gross misconduct, including blackmailing members of the House on social media against the rules and ethics of the Assembly.

“The fact is that impeachment of any legislator can’t be done outside the House so where did they sit to carry out my impeachment?

“The question now is, how and when did it take place? Who has the power to open the House when the House is on recess or break?

“According to the house rules, only the Speaker has the power to convene a sitting once the house is in recess.