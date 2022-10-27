RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Government on Thursday re-arraigned a Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong,. 47, before a Kano High Court for alleged murder of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani,22.

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national
Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

Frank, who lives at Railway Quarters Kano is charged with culpable homicide.

Read Also

The court had on Oct.4, ordered the Kano Govt to provide an interpreter for the defendant.

When the case came up for re-arraignment, the Prosecutor, who is also the Attorney General of Kano State, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, presented Mr Guo Cumru, from the Chinese Embassy to interpret English to Chinese Language to the defendant.

He told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.16, at Janbulo Quarters Gwale Local Government Area of Kano.

The prosecutor alleged that on the same date at about 9 p.m the defendant stabbed Sani with a knife in her house at Janbulo quarters Kano for undisclosed reasons.

“We are ready and intend to present five witnesses, we don’t want to take much time as the interpreter is from Abuja,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Abdullahi-Lawan said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

Mr Muhammad Umar, who held brief for the nominal complainant.

Responding the Defence Counsel, Mr Muhammad Dan’azumi, earlier objected that in a criminal case there is no procedure for holding brief.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until Nov.16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the defendant was first charged before a Chief Magistrate’s court because the State Counsel raised an objection insisting that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear such a criminal suit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack