Alleged fraud: FG files fresh charges against Sen. Akpan

In the court processes made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, on Wednesday, the government filed a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust, diversion of public funds, conspiracy and abuse of office against the senator.

Bassey Akpan play

Bassey Akpan

(Premium Times)
The Federal Government has filed fresh criminal charges against Sen. Bassey Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom North East, at the Federal High Court, Abuja over his failure to declare his assets.

In the court processes made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), on Wednesday, the government filed a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust, diversion of public funds, conspiracy and abuse of office against the senator.

In the particulars of offence to count one, the Federal Government alleged that Akpan committed the offence of false assets declaration under Section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

The charge sheet was signed by Mr Celsus Ukpong, Chief Superintendent, Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and backed by the proof of evidence and statement of Akpan.

Akpan in his statement, attached to the charge sheet, said that he could not remember how much he bought his property on No. 387 Diplomatic Zone, Katampe Extension Abuja and who he bought the property from.

He also denied ownership of two other houses said to be his, all located around the diplomatic zone.

The two -count charge reads: “That you, Sen. Albert Akpan on or about 12th day of April, within the jurisdiction of this court committed an offence to wit: refusal to declare your assets without reasonable excuse .

“And upon notice to declare your assets before the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Abuja contrary to and punishable under Section 3(3)(1)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision)Act 2004.

“That you, Sen. Albert Akpan on or about 12th day of April, within the jurisdiction of this court committed an offence to wit: neglect to declare your assets without reasonable excuse.

“And upon notice to declare your assets before the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Abuja contrary to and punishable under Section 3(3)(1)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provision)Act 2004

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

