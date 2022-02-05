RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Okechukwu was reportedly released on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu [Daily Media]
Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu [Daily Media]

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, who was recently detained by the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has been released on bail.

Recommended articles

The EFCC released Okechukwu after a civil society organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria called on the anti-graft agency to either release him or charge him to court.

The organisation had in a statement described his detention as arbitrary.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, January 29, 2022, Okechukwu was detained after honouring an invitation from the EFCC.

The DG was detained over a case of conspiracy, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3bn.

However, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren disclosed to Punch that the Director-General had been released on bail.

Uwujaren said Okechukwu was released on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

Fayose denies supporting Tinubu, says he’ll defeat him if he gets PDP ticket

Fayose denies supporting Tinubu, says he’ll defeat him if he gets PDP ticket

Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid

Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid

Orji Kalu says he hasn’t discussed his presidential ambition with Buhari

Orji Kalu says he hasn’t discussed his presidential ambition with Buhari

Osinbajo, Gowon, Jonathan, others attend Shonekan’s funeral in Lagos

Osinbajo, Gowon, Jonathan, others attend Shonekan’s funeral in Lagos

Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant

Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant

2023: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your worthless ticket, APC slams PDP

2023: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your worthless ticket, APC slams PDP

Deaths from road crashes reduce by 19.5% in 2 years – FRSC

Deaths from road crashes reduce by 19.5% in 2 years – FRSC

If you’re corrupt, you can never be Buhari’s friend, Adesina says

If you’re corrupt, you can never be Buhari’s friend, Adesina says

Trending

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

ASUU set to begin indefinite strike, says it's tired of fruitless meetings with FG

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)