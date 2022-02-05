Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

The EFCC released Okechukwu after a civil society organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria called on the anti-graft agency to either release him or charge him to court.

The organisation had in a statement described his detention as arbitrary.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, January 29, 2022, Okechukwu was detained after honouring an invitation from the EFCC.

The DG was detained over a case of conspiracy, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3bn.

However, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren disclosed to Punch that the Director-General had been released on bail.