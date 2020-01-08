Following the arrest of Senator Shehu Sani over alleged extortion, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly stormed the senator’s house in Abuja on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

According to TheCable, officials of the anti-graft agency arrived at the residence located in Wuse 2, Abuja, around 3:30pm to search the place.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, EFCC operatives arrested Sani for allegedly collecting money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors promising to pass it on to EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Sani was also reported to have promised Dauda that he would use his connection with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad to influence the outcome of some cases involving the businessman.

Meanwhile, Muhammad has distanced himself from the former senator, saying he has never had anything to do with him.