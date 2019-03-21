Useni had alleged at a news conference on Wednesday that Lalong diverted the money for personal use.

But Lalong who reacted while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Jos said Usenis allegations were totally false.

For Useni who is a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to make allegation that money was given to the state means that he does not know what he is doing. It means they did not care to fight for the IDPs.

Everything we are doing as regards IDPs is at our own level. In other states it is members of the National Assembly that are struggling for IDPs.

I have not seen efforts from some of them in the state struggling for the IDPs instead they are beginning to take advantage of the people remaining in IDP camps, he said.

He said his administration has done its best to return the IDPs back to their ancestral homes and that the opposition is not happy they are relocating.

Lalong said Useni should have known as a senator if N20 billion was given to the state by the Federal Government. We have not received money for the IDPs in the state.

ALSO READ: Saraki says Buhari's re-election victory won't last long

It was only yesterday that I heard that there would be intervention for states that were involved in conflict and I have told the people already.

This kind of allegations should not come from such high quarters. If he has any proof let him bring it out for the people of the state to see, he added.