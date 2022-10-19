RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alleged defamation: Journalist, brother granted N.5m bail each

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each to two journalist brothers, AbdulRasheed Akogun and Dare Akogun, over alleged defamation.

He submitted that fair hearing deserved time.

But Counsel to the defendants, Mr Olaitan Nurain, vehemently opposed the application of the state counsel, saying asking for 24 hours is a ploy to deny his clients bail.

He submitted further that by virtue of Section 221 Sub-B of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution (as amended), provided that when you take over a case, it continues without delay.

Nurain said that fair hearing entail opportunity should be given to both parties.

He added that once the opportunity has been given, a party who refuses to take the advantage of the opportunity cannot cry fowl of being denied fair hearing.

The counsel said the liberty of the defendants was at stake, adding that the application of the learned counsel is to postpone their trial and deprive them of bail application.

He thereafter applied for the bail of the two journalists in liberal term pending the arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Magistrate Salihu Bio dismissed the request of the state counsel and granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties each in like sum.

Bio also ordered that the sureties must have a landed property with certified documents within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the defendants must make themselves available any time their attention was needed.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Nov. 23, for further hearing.

