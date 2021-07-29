Alleged corruption: EFCC grills former Nasarawa Gov Al-Makura, wife

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited former Governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo, over alleged corruption.

Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (The Sun)
A source at the commission disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday evening.

As of the time of filing this report, the couple were being grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

The source did not give details of the allegation against the ex-governor and his wife.

Spokesperson of EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, when contacted by NAN declined comment on the couple’s arrest.

Al-Makura was the Governor of Nasarawa State between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected as Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

